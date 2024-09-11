Police confiscate firearm and suspected marijuana

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Officers from Operation Ceasefire, including the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, confiscated a firearm and suspected dangerous drugs off Kemp Road on Tuesday September 10, 2024.

Initial reports indicate that around 11:00 p.m. officers, acting on information, arrived on Eastville Road and conducted a search of a dilapidated structure, discovering an unlicensed firearm containing ammunition and a quantity of suspected marijuana.

This discovery resulted in no arrest.

The suspected marijuana weighed 1 pound and has an estimated street value of $1,000.00.

Investigations continue.