Police confiscate firearm and marijuana

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Wednesday April 23, 2025, officers attached to Operation Black Scorpion confiscated a

firearm and a quantity of suspected Marijuana in the area of Apple Street.

Initial reports revealed that shortly before 4:30 p.m., officers, acting on information, proceeded to Apple Street where they searched a property and confiscated a firearm and a quantity of suspected marijuana.

No arrests were made, police said.

The weight of the suspected Marijuana was 1.3 pounds with an estimated street value of $1,300.

Police investigation continues.