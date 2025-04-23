Police confiscate firearm & ammunition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Tuesday April 22, 2025, officers attached to Operation Black Scorpion confiscated a firearm and a quantity of ammunition in the area of Alexandria Blvd.

Initial reports revealed that shortly before 8:30 p.m., while acting on information, officers proceeded to a park on Alexandria Blvd, where they observed two males acting suspiciously.

Upon seeing the officers, both males fled from the area, but one of the males dropped a jacket. Officers

searched the jacket and confiscated a firearm and a quantity of ammunition, police said.

No arrests were made during this incident, according to authorities.

The investigation continues.