NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police, acting on a tip, confiscated a firearm in the Mount Tabor Gardens area off Carmichael Road on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Officers assigned to Operation Black Scorpion searched a bushy area shortly after 2:15 p.m., where they discovered a firearm loaded with ammunition. No arrests were made, and investigations are ongoing.

Operation Black Scorpion is a joint initiative involving the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.