Police confiscate ammunition and suspected marijuana

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Monday March 24, 2025, shortly before 4:00 p.m., officers attached to Operation Black Scorpion confiscated a quantity of ammunition and suspected dangerous drugs.

According to the initial report, officers while acting on information received, searched a bushy area on Rosedale Street off Mackey Street, where they confiscated a quantity of ammunition and suspected marijuana.

No arrests were made, investigators said.

The estimated weight of the suspected marijuana is

eleven (11) ounces, with a street value of $1,000.00.