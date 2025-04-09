Police confiscate ammunition, adult male arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Officers on the island of Abaco arrested a 34-year-old male from Spring City for the offense of

possession of ammunition on Tuesday April 8, 2025.

Police confirmed that shortly before 6:00 p.m., acting on information, officers approached a wanted male suspect near an eatery in Dundas Town.

Upon seeing the police, the suspect threw a backpack to the ground and attempted to leave the area, police said.

Officers retrieved the bag and conducted a search in his presence which revealed a quantity of ammunition, investigators revealed.

Subsequently, he was arrested reference to this matter and is assisting with the investigation.