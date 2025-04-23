Police Confirm Deputy Commissioner Rolle Victimized in Armed Robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Police Force has confirmed that Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Anthony Rolle, was among a group of individuals who were victims of an armed robbery incident that occurred on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at a financial institution on John F. Kennedy Drive.

At the time of the incident, Deputy Commissioner Rolle was off duty, dressed in civilian clothing, and was not identifiable as a member of the police force to the suspects involved. Using his extensive experience and training, he helped to de-escalate the situation and ensured the safety of those present.

Deputy Commissioner Rolle’s calm and measured response under pressure has been commended, reflecting the highest standards of professionalism and leadership.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is actively investigating the matter and remains committed to bringing those responsible to justice while ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors to The Bahamas.

The police are urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward.