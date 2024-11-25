Watch ILTV Live
Police confirm 12-year-old Adriel Moxey was strangled to death

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander confirmed Monday that 12-year-old Adriel Moxey was strangled to death. The alleged suspect in Moxey’s brutal murder is being monitored at the Princess Margaret Hospital, and will soon be transferred to Sandilands Rehabilitation Center.

The commissioner revealed that the man in question has a previous history of mental challenges and was a former patient of SRC.

Despite the man being heavily watched by authorities while in the hospital, investigators are unable to question him at this time, per the doctor’s recommendation.

Moxey was found dead last week in bushes through a track road off of Faith Avenue South with only a top on and a piece of cloth tied around her neck.

Moxey was reported missing on November 19th to police by her mother, Sasha Moxey. Her body was found hours after her mom spoke with Eyewitness News pleading for her safe return home.

