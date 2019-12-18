Police Complaints Inspectorate to conduct audit of all active complaints

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The newly appointed Police Complaints Inspectorate has undertaken a review of all active complaints lodged with the Complaints and Corruption Branch of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

In a press statement yesterday, the inspectorate also announced plans to review the current process for making complaints against the police to ensure that it is accessible to all, efficient and equitable.

The group held its first meeting earlier this month.

It is chaired by attorney Tanya McCartney; and other members include retired assistant commissioner John Ferguson; Matthew Aubry, Allan Emmanuel, Franklyn Bethel, and Hilbert Collie.

Chairperson Tanya McCartney said: “While this was just our initial meeting, our composition ensured that we were able to have focused deliberations which determined that our concentration will be on ensuring enhancement of existing processes for making complaints by informing the public of the current procedures, reviewing and making recommendations to the Minister where opportunities are identified for improved efficiency, benchmarking of our own complaints procedures against those of more developed countries and earnestly reviewing the handling of complaints which are pending today.”

The Police Complaints Inspectorate is mandated by law to: review the investigation and determination of complaints by the Complaints and Corruption Branch of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, to ensure that investigations are conducted impartially; to report to the Minister from time to time; and to review reports from the Complaints and Corruption Branch.

The release continued: “The public is reminded that any citizen can file a complaint against the police by letter, by telephone, email or in person to any police officer at any of the local police stations or where ever an officer may be whilst on duty.

“Complaints made against police officers can also be made at any local police station or at the Complaints and Corruption Unit at Police Headquarters East Street North.“