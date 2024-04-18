Police Commissioner supports govt’s newly proposed anti-gang legislation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said he supports the passing of the Anti-Gang Bill (2024) and the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2024, which was passed in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

Fernander asserted that the bill will be critical in the police force’s fight to rid the country of criminal enterprises that wreak havoc on communities.

Fernander noted that authorities have been proactive in implementing a “Firearms and Anti-gang” unit, which has empowered authorities to pursue alleged criminals with ties to criminal organizations with the intent of bringing them before the courts to face related charges.

Fernander said authorities support this anti-gang bill, along with other anti-crime initiatives will help authorities to remain a step-ahead in the fight against crime.