Police Commissioner says 2024 policing plan to be released in the coming weeks

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The 2024 policing plan will take a preventative, all-government approach to tackling crime; Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander shared this much with Eyewitness News during a sideline interview at the Women in Policing Breakfast Monday morning at Police Headquarters.

He further noted that the plan is expected to be released in the coming weeks; it will be handed over to the National Security Minister for review before being brought to the parliament.

The police plan falls under Section 9 of the Police Force Act 2009, which allows police to continually review and evaluate the efficacy of its Policing Plan and make adjustments where necessary.

The police have recorded a total of 32 homicides for this year thus far.