Police Commissioner outlines RBPF reform plan following indictment of senior officer

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has proposed the implementation of key reforms, including an encrypted whistleblower platform, mandatory integrity testing for senior officers, and enhanced transparency measures, to restore integrity and public trust in the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The police Commissioner outlined the reforms in an address Sunday night, which comes on the heels of the indictment of a senior police officer in the United States on cocaine conspiracy and weapons charges.

Chief Superintendent Elvis Nathaniel Curtis, a veteran law enforcement officer who oversaw aviation operations for the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and supervised security at airport locations across The Bahamas, is accused of using his position to facilitate drug trafficking.

According to the indictment, Curtis accepted bribes from traffickers in exchange for providing safe passage for their operations involving multi-ton cocaine shipments to the U.S. via go-fast vessels, yachts, and fishing boats. The explosive allegations are detailed in a grand jury indictment naming 13 defendants, including Curtis, other law enforcement officers, a Bahamian government official, and drug traffickers from The Bahamas and Colombia. The indictment outlines a sophisticated smuggling operation that transported cocaine from South America, through The Bahamas, and into the U.S. between May 2021 and November 2024.

“This moment was not just shocking—it was devastating. It cuts to the core of the trust that the Royal Bahamas Police Force is meant to represent. The indictment outlines allegations against Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis that raise serious questions about activities that allegedly began in May 2021,” said Commissioner Fernander.

He noted that the indictment also mentions Donald Frederick Ferguson II, who was previously questioned as a person of interest in the killing of Geovani Rolle. “His connection to this case, alongside Chief Superintendent Curtis, raises new questions that we are actively pursuing as part of our expanded investigation,” said Commissioner Fernander.

Geoffrey Geovani Rolle, a 38-year-old father of two, was shot and killed shortly after arriving for work at Jet Nassau on June 16. Rolle had parked in a lot adjacent to Jet Nassau around 6 a.m. when he was shot multiple times by the occupant of a light-colored Nissan Note.

“For now, we only know what is outlined in the indictment. To ensure a comprehensive understanding of how these activities began and remained undetected, I have already initiated consultations with key individuals who held leadership roles during that period,” said Commissioner Fernander.

Commissioner Fernander confirmed that he has spoken with former Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, who served from March 2020 to July 2022. Additionally, he noted that he intends to contact former Commissioner Anthony Ferguson, who served from October 30, 2017, to March 29, 2021, and also plans to reach out to Former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and Former Minister of National Security Marvin Dames, who were in office from 2017 to 2021, during the period in which the alleged crimes are said to have begun. These discussions he said aim to determine whether any concerns or intelligence about these activities were raised during their tenures and, if so, how they were addressed.

“I want to assure the Bahamian people that we will of course cooperate fully with the U.S. Department of Justice. To date, we have not received a request to arrest the other individuals in the indictment. Also, we have not been given the names of any additional police or government officials who may be under suspicion. And, as far as I know, no one else in-country has been given the names of any individuals referenced in the indictment. Speculation as to who those individuals might be can be extremely damaging to the reputations of innocent people. At the moment, nobody knows. We therefore discourage people from calling any names from the current and previous administrations. It is pure speculation,” said Commissioner Fernander.

He also noted that the U.S. Department of Justice defines a government official as any individual currently working for the government, from a member of clerical staff to a senior politician. Commissioner Fernander also provided an update on the investigation into Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson. “As previously mentioned in interviews, we are committed to concluding this matter in a few weeks, before the end of the year. That commitment remains firm,” he added.

Fernander emphasized that The Bahamas has relied heavily on the U.S. government for intelligence to drive operations involving weapons and drug trafficking, given the vast resources required to address activities involving multinational criminal organizations. “In our communities, we are making important progress in several categories of crime, but we are well aware that there is still a lot of work to do,” he said.

“At no time during my tenure did any of our international partners raise concerns about the activities outlined in the U.S. indictment. I have reviewed my meetings with agencies such as the FBI, U.S. Homeland Security, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, and the U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, as well as with the U.S. Charge d’Affaires. As recently as October 2024, none of these interactions highlighted suspicions about the individuals or activities now under investigation. The crimes alleged in the indictment are extremely serious and require serious change and reform in response,” said Commissioner Fernander.

“This culture of corruption that has infiltrated the Royal Bahamas Police Force did not happen overnight. But from today, we will redouble our efforts to stamp it out. Dealing with police wrongdoing is complex and will require both a new legislative framework and operational changes. I fully support the government’s proposal for independent civilian oversight of the Police Force. Experience has shown that such oversight, which includes members of the public, has a strong deterrent effect on improper policing behavior. The public must know that someone is watching—not just from within but also from the outside. Independent oversight means that no one can hide behind the badge,” he said.

Commissioner Fernander presented a framework to rebuild the Royal Bahamas Police Force, which targets the failures and breaches in trust that have led to the current crisis. “This plan is rooted in accountability, action, and transparency. It is bold because it must be, and I am asking for the support of the Bahamian people, the government, law enforcement, and all stakeholders to see it through,” he said.

The first step in the reform plan according to Commissioner Fernander is the immediate implementation of an encrypted, anonymous whistleblower platform to strengthen existing protections for those reporting corruption. “This will allow officers and citizens to report wrongdoing without fear of retaliation. Corruption thrives in silence, and this platform will end that silence,” Fernander stated.

In addition, Fernander said he will formally request significantly increased funding from the Ministry of National Security to expand anti-corruption investigations. “With additional resources, we can become more self-reliant in our intelligence and evidence-gathering capability. The introduction of body cameras has helped ensure that every police interaction is recorded and accountable,” said Commissioner Fernander.

To further enhance accountability, Fernander proposed the acceleration of the transition from paper-based systems to a fully digital platform that will track every action taken by the Force. He also called for mandatory annual integrity testing for all senior officers and financial disclosures for ranks at Chief Superintendent and above.

“We recruit our officers from the public, so our recruitment process must change. Moving forward, I propose publishing the names of shortlisted recruits in the newspaper for public feedback during a 30-day review period. This will allow citizens to confidentially raise concerns about any individual’s character or past behavior. We want to know if someone in your community is unfit to wear this uniform. Every credible concern will be investigated,” he said.

Fernander emphasized that every officer, from the most junior to the most senior, will undergo mandatory annual ethics training to ensure that all members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force are reminded that serving the Bahamian people with integrity is the bare minimum. Independent oversight channels will also be established, ensuring that no misconduct report is swept under the rug.

“If you are part of the problem, you will be found and dealt with. If you are not prepared to meet the standards the Bahamian people expect, this is not the Force for you,” said Commissioner Fernander.