Police Commissioner disappointed with allegations of police harassment by Bahamas Electrical Workers Union president

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander expressed disappointment with allegations of police harassment made by Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) President Kyle Wilson.

Earlier this week Wilson told members of the press that his home had been searched by police on several occasions and he charged that he believed the action was linked to his ongoing dispute with the government over its deal or pending partnership with a foreign company.

The union fears job losses for its membership and has asked the government to commit to its promise of no job cuts in writing.

Fernander however explained that the search of Wilson’s property was the result of complaints made by a neighboring resident who was a victim of theft. The stolen goods, according to Fernander were traced to Wilson’s property, where there is a tri-plex with tenants, in a garbage container.