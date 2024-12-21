Watch ILTV Live
Police clarify only two deaths in Saturday morning shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police clarify that only two individuals died following a mass shooting incident at a barbershop on Bernard Road Saturday morning.

While initial reports indicated that two died on the scene and a third in hospital, a statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force indicated that the third individual is still alive and in hospital being treated for a superficial wound to the upper body along with an adult female and young male who are also receiving treatment for non-life threatening wounds to the lower body.

Two males aged 26 and 31 are in police custody assisting with the investigation.

According to preliminary reports, around 9:20 am, two males entered the establishment where they reportedly produced high-powered weapons and opened fire on the individuals inside before returning to their vehicle, a dark-colored Honda Accord that was later found and apprehended by police.

Emergency medical services pronounced two men dead on the scene and the three injured victims were transported to hospital via private vehicle.

The murder count according to Eyewitness News records now stands at 119.

