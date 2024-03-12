Police chase leads to confiscation of loaded gun and arrest of 21-year-old man

LocalMarch 12, 2024 at 7:42 am Genea Noel
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A police pursuit ended with the confiscation of a loaded firearm and the arrest of a 21-year-old male.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 2:00 a.m., Monday Mobile Division officers were conducting
mobile patrols on St. Albans Drive when they observed a blue Nissan Cube with two male occupants traveling at a high rate of speed in a northern direction.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the driver refused, resulting in the vehicle being
pursued and intercepted on West Bay Street, where one male occupant was apprehended and the other managed to flee.
A search of the vehicle was conducted leading to the discovery of a firearm containing ammunition, which subsequently led to the apprehension of the male, aged 21. The Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force will continue investigations.

