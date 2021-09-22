Police arrest three in suspected armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police arrested three men in connection with an armed robbery and recovered two unlicensed firearms yesterday.
According to reports, officers received information that a woman was being accosted by three men outside a business establishment on Tonique Darling Highway sometime after 2pm.
The suspects were reportedly armed with handguns and robbed the victim of an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
Police put out an alert for the suspects and vehicle involved and sometime later, one of the Operations Units observed a vehicle fitting the description east on Carmichael Road.
“On seeing the police, the driver sped off,” the police read.
“The officers gave chase. During the pursuit, the suspects lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the exit of the Southwest Plaza. Three male suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A foot chase ensued, the officers later captured and arrested all the suspects.”
Police recovered two 9mm pistols, each containing seven unfired rounds of ammunition during a field search.
Investigations into this matter are ongoing