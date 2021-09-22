Police arrest three in suspected armed robbery

“On seeing the police, the driver sped off,” the police read.

“The officers gave chase. During the pursuit, the suspects lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the exit of the Southwest Plaza. Three male suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A foot chase ensued, the officers later captured and arrested all the suspects.”

Police recovered two 9mm pistols, each containing seven unfired rounds of ammunition during a field search.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing