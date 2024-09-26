Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

POLICE ARREST SUSPECTS IN FIREARM SEIZURES

0
SHARES
45
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In separate incidents police confiscated three (3) firearms with ammunition, leading to the arrest of
nine adults.


In the first incident, police arrested a 36-year-old male on Wednesday, September 25, 2024
following the confiscation of an unlicensed firearm containing ammunition. Preliminary reports confirmed that around 7:00 p.m., officers from the Paradise Island Police
Station were on mobile patrol in the area of Mackey Street near a banking institution when they observed a male acting suspiciously. The officers detained and searched the male, discovering that he was in possession of an unlicensed firearm, leading to his subsequent arrest.


In the second incident, shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2024, a team of officers from the Anti-Gang & Firearm Investigation Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Jerusalem Way off Carmichael Road, where they discovered a firearm along with a quantity of ammunition in the home, leading to the arrest of the five occupants: four females aged 18, 25, 26,
46, and one male aged 49.


The final incident occurred on Thursday, September 26, 2024, around 3:00 a.m., when officers from Operation Ceasefire, including the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, acting on information, went to a residence on McKinney Cres and confiscated an unlicensed firearm with ammunition. This led to the arrest of two males, ages 32 and 39, who are both on bail and being electronically monitored for murder, along with a 61-year-old female.


The Anti-Gang & Firearm Investigation Task Force will conduct further investigations into these matters.

Polls

How do you view Prime Minister Davis' efforts to draw global attention to the issue of climate change?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

How do you view Prime Minister Davis' efforts to draw global attention to the issue of climate change?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture