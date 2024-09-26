POLICE ARREST SUSPECTS IN FIREARM SEIZURES

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In separate incidents police confiscated three (3) firearms with ammunition, leading to the arrest of

nine adults.



In the first incident, police arrested a 36-year-old male on Wednesday, September 25, 2024

following the confiscation of an unlicensed firearm containing ammunition. Preliminary reports confirmed that around 7:00 p.m., officers from the Paradise Island Police

Station were on mobile patrol in the area of Mackey Street near a banking institution when they observed a male acting suspiciously. The officers detained and searched the male, discovering that he was in possession of an unlicensed firearm, leading to his subsequent arrest.



In the second incident, shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2024, a team of officers from the Anti-Gang & Firearm Investigation Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Jerusalem Way off Carmichael Road, where they discovered a firearm along with a quantity of ammunition in the home, leading to the arrest of the five occupants: four females aged 18, 25, 26,

46, and one male aged 49.



The final incident occurred on Thursday, September 26, 2024, around 3:00 a.m., when officers from Operation Ceasefire, including the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, acting on information, went to a residence on McKinney Cres and confiscated an unlicensed firearm with ammunition. This led to the arrest of two males, ages 32 and 39, who are both on bail and being electronically monitored for murder, along with a 61-year-old female.



The Anti-Gang & Firearm Investigation Task Force will conduct further investigations into these matters.