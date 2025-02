NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a stabbing that occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday February 3, 2025, in Pinder’s Point.

Responding officers discovered an adult female with an apparent stabbed wound who was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. She is listed in serious condition at this time, police said.

A 52-year-old man was taken into police custody and is assisting with the investigation, authorities revealed.