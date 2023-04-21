Police arrest man suspected of killing woman found in canal

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have identified the woman whose body was found in the South Beach canal Wednesday afternoon and have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with her murder.

According to police, the victim has been positively identified as 42-year-old Yinka Maria Strachan of South Beach.

Reports indicated that shortly after 3:30 pm on Wednesday, a group of men while swimming in the South Beach canal discovered the body of a female partially submerged in waters. As a result, the police were notified and responded to the discovery. The victim was retrieved and brought to shore by divers from the Marine Support Unit. Further examinations of the victim revealed that she received gunshot injuries to her upper body.

Shortly after 1 pm yesterday police arrested a 34-year-old man in western New Providence in connection with Strachan’s murder.

Strachan’s murder follows the double murders of Allison Thompson and her 14-year-old daughter Trevornika Thompson. Police found their decomposing bodies locked inside their apartment on Ross Corner last Friday after they went there to investigate the source of a foul odor. Blake Strachan, 23, of Ross Corner has been charged with their murders.

Women’s rights advocates have expressed serious concern over the recent killings and incidents of violence against females.

The Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister in a recent statement expressed outrage at what it described as the “recent escalation” of gender-based violence against women and girls. Highlighting the recent homicides, the Office of the Spouse noted that recent events “speak to a sharp deterioration in relations between our men and women that threatens the country’s social stability,” and offered condolences to the families of the victims involved.