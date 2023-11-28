Police arrest man for setting fire to relatives following heated row

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 54-year-old male and a 74-year-old female were set on fire by a 29-year-old adult male relative while at a residence on Gibbs Corner, on Monday, November 27th.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 10 pm, the suspect was upset with his uncle and poured an unknown liquid on him and ignited him. The suspect’s mother was also burnt during the incident. Both victims were taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital to be treated for their burns. The suspect was arrested for grievous harm by officers from the Mobile Division, while at hospital.