POLICE ARREST MALE AFTER CONFISCATING A FIREARM

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Operation Cease Fire officers, including members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, arrested a
28-year-old male after confiscating a firearm on Saturday, August 31, 2024.


According to preliminary reports, shortly after 2:00 a.m., officers were conducting routine patrols in the area of St. Albans Drive off West Bay Street when they observed the driver of a black Chevrolet Tahoe driving in a dangerous and reckless manner. As a result, the officers stopped the vehicle, searched the sole occupant, and discovered a firearm containing a quantity of ammunition in the vehicle, which led to his arrest.


The Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force will continue investigations into this incident.

