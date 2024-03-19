Police arrest 36-year-old man in connection with stabbing incident in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A man was allegedly stabbed in Grand Bahama yesterday as he sat in his vehicle in front of a business establishment. Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with this incident.

According to police, the victim was in the downtown area shortly after 9 a.m. Monday when the suspect allegedly approached, brandished a knife, and subsequently stabbed the male victim, who was seated inside his vehicle, in the parking lot.

Following the altercation, the victim, who sustained a stab wound to his upper torso, managed to flee to a nearby medical facility for assistance, where he is in serious condition. Shortly after the incident, the 36-year-old male suspect involved surrendered himself to police custody. Investigations into this incident are ongoing.