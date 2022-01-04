Police arrest 36 Haitian migrants for illegal landing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Eleuthera police arrested 36 Haitian migrants for illegal landing after a sloop ran aground in the area of Windemere Island yesterday.
The police were tipped off to a vessel traveling in the area shortly before 2pm on Monday, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters.
“A team of officers on the island launched a search. On their arrival in the vicinity of Windermere Island via a marine asset, they discovered a Haitian vessel which ran aground. A number of persons were seen running towards the shore,” Peters said in a statement.
“The vessel was boarded and a search was conducted, this yielded negative results. The officers then went ashore, where, with the assistance of residents, 36 Haitian nationals were arrested for Illegal Landing and other related offenses.”
According to police, the group consisted of 25 men, 10 women, and one girl.
Investigations into this matter continue.