PM’s spouse says all must help residents in need of housing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Ann-Marie Davis, the spouse of Prime Minister Philip Davis, argued that family members “should look after each other more” in an effort to alleviate the burden on temporary government shelters that house residents.

Her comments on Wednesday afternoon came days after residents at the Poinciana Inn – a state-owned temporary shelter said that they were facing homelessness after being recently handed eviction notices from government officials.

Despite criticisms, government officials noted that the shelter officials agreed with residents that their stay at the shelter would be temporary.

Davis said, “Homing them for 1 year, 2 years… that’s a lot.”

However, she added that more shelters are needed to help residents grappling with various circumstances leading to their “transitioning” into the government’s care.

She also made an appeal to “those with means” who may have buildings they are not using to repurpose them as shelters that could be used to accommodate residents in need.

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

