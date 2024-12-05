Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

PM’s Comms Chief says Independent Commission will investigate corruption allegations in armed forces

0
SHARES
8
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Communications Director in the Office of The Prime Minister Latrae Rahming revealed that The Davis Administration will rely on an Independent Commission of Investigation to look into corruption allegations against the country’s armed forces, therefore seemingly quashing calls for a commission of inquiry.

Rahming said that the government “believes that the bill being proposed is sufficient enough to launch an inquiry.”

That piece of legislation was introduced to the lower chamber on Wednesday, moments before house proceedings slipped into chaos.

Prime Minister Philip Davis highlighted the bill one week after an unsealed United States federal indictment implicated Bahamian law enforcement officers, among other Bahamians in a cocaine trafficking ring dating back to May 2021 that resulted in “massive tons of cocaine” being shipped through The Bahamas to the United States.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard, and other political activists have called for the government to launch a commission of inquiry in light of the severe allegations.

Polls

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander's national address on the recent US indictment of Bahamians was....

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander's national address on the recent US indictment of Bahamians was....

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture