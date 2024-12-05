PM’s Comms Chief says Independent Commission will investigate corruption allegations in armed forces

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Communications Director in the Office of The Prime Minister Latrae Rahming revealed that The Davis Administration will rely on an Independent Commission of Investigation to look into corruption allegations against the country’s armed forces, therefore seemingly quashing calls for a commission of inquiry.

Rahming said that the government “believes that the bill being proposed is sufficient enough to launch an inquiry.”

That piece of legislation was introduced to the lower chamber on Wednesday, moments before house proceedings slipped into chaos.

Prime Minister Philip Davis highlighted the bill one week after an unsealed United States federal indictment implicated Bahamian law enforcement officers, among other Bahamians in a cocaine trafficking ring dating back to May 2021 that resulted in “massive tons of cocaine” being shipped through The Bahamas to the United States.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard, and other political activists have called for the government to launch a commission of inquiry in light of the severe allegations.