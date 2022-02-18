PM’S CLIMATE ACTION PLEDGE: Say nothing, do nothing on climate change not an option

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis said yesterday that to “do nothing” and “say nothing” regarding the impact of climate change was simply “not an option” for his administration.

Davis was addressing the One Young World Bahamas Caucus yesterday.

He said: “Even though the world seems to remain stubbornly-addicted to a way of life that produces carbon emissions, there are signs that the largest-polluting countries and the highest-polluting industries, are hearing the message.

“Steps taken so far are not nearly enough – and certainly not fast enough. We must not be fooled by attempts to ‘green-wash’ and confuse the debate. But we must not give up. All our lives depend on it. “

Davis noted that the government has agreed to host a ‘Youth Climate Conference’ at the University of The Bahamas later this year, from July 6 – 8.

“I am happy to report that they were excited to hear that young people from around the world will be invited to engage with Bahamians from 15-30yrs old, to debate and discuss issues relating to climate change mitigation, adaptation, loss, and damage, and climate justice.”

He also noted that the government is committed to ensuring that at least eight Youth Representatives will form part of the delegation from The Bahamas at COP27.

“We hope to stimulate as much interest as possible by young Bahamians, and hope that all young people interested in climate change will put themselves forward to be considered in this competitive selection process,” Davis said.

He added: “We are one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. To do nothing, to say nothing, not to show up, not to raise our hands and voices and be counted: for my government, this is simply not an option.”