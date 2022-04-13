PMH receives donation of portable xray machine from PMH and TK Foundations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The PMH Foundation in partnership with the TK Foundation, presented The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) with a Portable X-Ray machine to further strengthen the medical inventory of the hospital.

The donation is valued at US$57,075.00 and was presented to PMH in an effort to aid the National COVID-19 Relief Strategy. The CMDR.C.120.60.S is a complete portable digital radiography system that offers superior image resolution for diagnostic imaging.

This system includes a tethered digital detector (DR) and laptop mounted on a two-wheel, stainless steel stand for easy mobility and storage. The compact design weighs only 147lbs making it easy to transport between sites and sets up for operation in less than one minute. The system allows for Image acquisition in less than 10 seconds, enhancing workflow in clinical areas.

The portable X-ray machine will help to improve workflow and the patient experience in key areas of the hospital including the Special Pathogens Unit and Legacy Units where it will assist in the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.

The TK Foundation is an independent, private, grant-making foundation supporting non-profit maritime and youth development programs. It was established in honour of J. Torben Karlshoej, founder of the Teekay Shipping Group (now Teekay Corporation).

Since its inception in 2002, The TK Foundation’s grants of approximately $36 million have helped provide valuable research, health care, facilities, education, and other development opportunities for a variety of non‐profit organizations and individuals.