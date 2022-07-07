PMH Orthopaedic Clinic & Wound Care Services reopens

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health & Wellness Dr Michael Darville, officially commissioned the Orthopaedic Clinic and Wound Care Services areas at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) as part of a brief ceremony on Monday.

The newly relocated and upgraded service areas were officially handed over to the hospital by contractor Inline Construction Company and will resume clinical services providing care for the hospital’s outpatients.

The improvement works are part of the initial phase of the Urgent & Emergency Care Project (UECP), a joint initiative between the Ministry of Health & Wellness and the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) which broke ground in 2019. UECP’s objective is to enhance Urgent Care and Emergency Care services in New Providence and encompasses improvements works at PMH and public health clinics on the island.

Darville, who officially cut the ribbon on the upgraded areas, said: “The areas being blessed by PMH Chaplain Cannon, Rev Sebastian Campbell this afternoon, and commissioned to return to operative status includes a dedicated space for Orthopaedic Clinic Services outside of the main Emergency Department footprint, and a new home for Wound Care clinic services.”

He provided context for the upgrades at PMH, listing them among several significant health infrastructure initiatives currently underway or forthcoming by the Ministry of Health & Wellness at PMH and clinics around New Providence.

“At the Princess Margaret Hospital, the second phase, where some additional spaces are needed in order for us to improve the quality of healthcare delivery systems for our patients. That is expected to be completed at the end of the year,” Darville added.

Darville also referenced improvement works to the Elizabeth Estates Clinic, the South Beach Health Centre, and the Blue Hills Clinic.