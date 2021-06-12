PMH Nurses present Nurses Month Food Bank to the Ranfurly Home for Children

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Senior nurses at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) recently donated to the Ranfurly Home for Children in honour of National Nurses Month held in May.

According to a release, the nurses who hail from the hospital’s executive team presented the children’s home with a food bank of collected can goods and toiletries.

The Ranfurly Home seeks to ensure quality care for children and to ensure they feel comfortable and develop a sense of self-worth in a place that they can call their home.