LocalJune 12, 2021June 12, 2021 at 3:34 am Eyewitness News
PMH Nurses present Nurses Month Food Bank to the Ranfurly Home for Children
L-R: Jesusa Cabone-RN, Ms.Bullard (R.H.C Representative), Mr. Bethel (R.H.C Administrator), Sister Valencia Fernander-Rolle (Unit Manager Accident and Emergency Department and Nurses Month Committee Chairperson), Branishka Strachan-RN, RM, Thelma Rolle-Fernander (PMH Asst. Director Communications)

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Senior nurses at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) recently donated to the Ranfurly Home for Children in honour of National Nurses Month held in May.

According to a release, the nurses who hail from the hospital’s executive team presented the children’s home with a food bank of collected can goods and toiletries.

The Ranfurly Home seeks to ensure quality care for children and to ensure they feel comfortable and develop a sense of self-worth in a place that they can call their home.

