PMH forced to relocate clinical staff to strengthen hospital operations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) has been forced to reallocate clinic personnel to strengthen hospital operations as a result of reaching maximum admission capacity.

According to the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA, the Agape Clinic 4th Terrace Centreville will now operate between the hours of 8am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

The PHA advised that limited walk-in patients will be accommodated.

“Additionally, the public is advised that the Emergency Department is only accepting emergency cases,” the statement continued.

“In the event of a medical emergency, please call National Emergency Medical Services dispatchers at 919 or contact the PMH Emergency Department at 326-7014. Hospital management apologizes for any resulting delays in service.

“The PHA strongly advises the public to adhere to all safety protocols including wearing of masks, social distancing and hand washing. Vaccination against the Covid-19 virus has proven to diminish the severity of the disease, thus resulting in fewer hospital admissions. The Authority is imploring the public to heed the call to get vaccinated to help stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our communities.”

The statement added: “The public is further advised to follow all announcements and public advisories from the Ministry of Health and Public Hospitals Authority regarding Health and Hospital Services.”