PMH closes emergency entrance for renovations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The emergency entrance at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) Emergency will be closed to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic next week as the phased renovations continue.

The Elizabeth Avenue/Sand’s Lane entrance will be closed effective Monday; however, officials did not provide a timeline for the closure in a statement yesterday.

“As a result of the closure of this entrance, National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) and all other EMS providers, police vehicles and morticians are to utilize the Maternity entrance,” read a joint statement from the Ministry of Health and the Public Hospitals Authority.

“Critical cases arriving by private vehicle are also to utilize the Maternity entrance. Critical cases include acute stroke, unresponsive patients, gunshot and stab wounds, active seizures, massive bleeding, severe asthma, severe chest pain and severe shortness of breath.”

The statement continued: “Patients requiring maternity services are to continue utilizing the maternity entrance.

“All other urgent cases are to utilize the Main Entrance at the New Critical Care Block, Shirley Street; while non-urgent cases are advised to access services at the nearest Public Health Clinic.”

“Visitors and Patients accessing routine care are encouraged to use the “Legacy” old entrance to the hospital. If you are in doubt as to how to access care at the Emergency Department, please call 322-2861 for further information.

It added: “Management apologizes for any inconvenience as we strive to upgrade our facilities and improve our services.”