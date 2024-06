NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Sixty-nine residents, including 49 from Grand Bahama and 20 from New Providence, were honored at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) Blood Bank on Friday morning in recognition of World Blood Donor Day.

The dedicated donors, who contribute three times per year, received a recognition certificate and a Rubis gift card for their lifesaving efforts.

Administrator at PMH Mary Walker continues to encourage all residents to donate blood regularly to help save lives.