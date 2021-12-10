PMH announces phased return to normal services in COVID-19 environment

Visitation to resume in limited capacity

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) announced yesterday that the hospital has commenced a phased return to normal services amidst the current COVID-19 environment.

PMH will begin the shift to a hybrid model of care, providing for more face-to-face appointments supported by virtual appointments, effective December 6 and continuing into January 2022.

The medical, surgical, orthopedic, infectious disease, chest clinic and gynaecology specialty clinics have employed a hybrid arrangement of face-to-face and virtual appointments as of December 6, 2021.

Patients requiring appointments to these specialty clinics should e-mail a copy of the referral or discharge letter to appointments@pmh.phabahamas.org, or send a clear copy of the referral or discharge letter to telephone number (242) 808-9972 via WhatsApp, or directly contact the PMH Registration & Scheduling Unit at (242) 808-9972.

The pharmacy will resume normal hours of operation — 8am to 11pm daily for inpatient services and Monday to Saturday 8am to 4pm for outpatient services — as of January 2022.

PMH Pharmacy continues to offer online refill service for chronic medications via its WhatsApp option at telephone number (242) 424-3642.

Dentistry and mammography services will operate by referral appointment only as of January 2022.

The Blood Bank resumes normal hours of operation, Monday to Friday from 8am to 4.30pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 3.30pm. Blood Bank services are closed on Sundays and holidays.

Ophthalmology services resume regular hours of operation, Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm.

PMH Morgue services continue with normal hours of operation, Monday to Friday from 9am to 1pm.

People needing to identify loved ones should contact the morgue directly via the hospital switchboard at (242) 322-2861 to schedule an appointment.

The Family Medicine – Agape Clinic will transition hours of operation to 8am to 8pm as of January 1, 2022. Phlebotomy services at Agape Clinic have resumed.

Rehabilitative services will continue to offer hybrid services consisting of virtual and face-to face appointments. People requiring appointments should call (242) 356-4447 or (242) 326-8740, or present their referral or discharge letter in person to PMH rehabilitation services at the corner of Collins Avenue and Rosetta Street.

Further, visitation privileges will recommence in a limited capacity under a phased approach as follows:

Limited visitors list for ICU and NICU will continue.

Paediatrics visitations will be limited to mother and father only; one visitor at a time.

On general wards, two visitors are permitted for clients aged 65 and above; one visitor at a time with a 15-minute time limit, with one of those visitors being the legal next of kin.

Visitors will be managed via the CCB entrance, where they will be required to check in and obtain their passes. Visiting hours are 6pm to 8pm daily.

COVID-19 protocols will continue to be enforced, including temperature check, face masks, social distancing and hand sanitization.

Members of the public are reminded to follow all public service and community announcements from the Ministry of Health & Wellness and the Public Hospitals Authority for further information on public health services.