2 comments
Ha d go…hand come…you rub my back…hopefully I rub yours. Maxine Walthers is an American married to a Bahamian…(right?) Rawanda’s President could use a boost to his image in repairing the damages and publicity which still surrounds that country. Lrst we forget the mass genocides and lives which did not matter.
Yes, Mr. Prime Minister you made a decision and it stands. Don’t know if it’s the right one. Only time will tell.
This prime minister has his priorities backwards putting the Haitians now africans first in our own country. Worse Prime Minister ever , he needs to step down and give the job to a real Bahamian who will fight for the people of the Bahamas . Our island is being run by Haitians who could not run there own country now they are trying to take our land away from us . something has to be done no other country will allow this to happen . GOD HELP US in the Bahamas .