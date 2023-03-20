PM visits SC McPherson Junior High School to support ‘Find Every Child Initiative’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis commended students at SC McPherson Junior High School last week for their significant improvement in attendance rates as he visited the school in support of his administration’s ‘Find Every Child Initiative’.

According to a statement, 365 students missed more than 50 percent of the last school year, compared to just 14 this year. Furthermore, no students missed more than 75 percent of the school year this year, compared to 86 last year.

Joined by Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin, the prime minister commended the school’s leadership and students for their remarkable progress in reducing absenteeism and ensuring learning recovery.

At the event, Davis emphasized the importance of regular school attendance, noting that missing just two days of school per month equates to losing 10 percent of the school year. He congratulated SC McPherson’s principal, vice-principal, and guidance team for their unwavering commitment to identifying students missing from schools and connecting with their families.

During the visit, Davis shared his personal story of overcoming hardships and the critical role education played in his journey, urging the students to be persistent in their pursuit of education. He praised the school’s strategies, such as close monitoring, tailored conversations, and awards for best-performing classes, for their effectiveness in reducing absenteeism and enhancing learning recovery.

The Find Every Child Initiative, led by a committee of senior officials from the Ministry of Education and the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit, aims to improve the performance of ten schools in New Providence identified as the lowest-performing in the 2020-2021 school year.

SC McPherson is one of these prioritized schools and has made significant strides in reversing its attendance challenges.