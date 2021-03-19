PM: Vaccine refusal could lead to “fewer visitors”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Making another push for Bahamians to be prepared to take the COVID-19 vaccine when the time comes, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday that refusal to be inoculated from COVID-19 could result in a resurgence of the virus in The Bahamas and ultimately lead to fewer visitors traveling to the nation.

“I urge all of you to take the vaccine when you are eligible to do so,” Minnis said during the opening of the Staniard Creek Bridge on Andros.

“And millions of people around the world have now taken a vaccine.

“By vaccinating a large number of Bahamians, we will be able to open up even more.

“This will create more jobs and get our economy back on track.

“For tourism, visitors will want to travel to places where the virus is under control.

“We are seeing [that] the demand to come to The Bahamas is overwhelming.

“If we are disciplined and take the vaccine, our country will be even more attractive to travelers.

“If we refuse the vaccine and there is a resurgence of the virus, fewer visitors will come to The Bahamas.

“Let us all play our part in the renewal and the revival of our communities and our country.

“Please keep following the health measures, including wearing your masks, social distancing, etc.”

India donated 20,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to The Bahamas last week Wednesday.

The doses were manufactured in India — one of the largest manufactures of the vaccine — and differ from those manufactured and being distributed throughout Europe.

A pilot program was launched on Sunday, with over 110 people vaccinated at Loyola Hall on Gladstone Road.

Yesterday, Governor General C A Smith was vaccinated at the facility.

The program expanded to other eligible groups on Wednesday, with Princess Margaret Hospital beginning vaccinations at the Critical Care Block.

The grouping includes healthcare workers in the public sector, private sector healthcare workers involved in the vaccination campaign, residents and staff of elder care homes and members of the uniformed branches, starting with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

The government has said the vaccine doses received in The Bahamas met all World Health Organization standards and were certified by the Caribbean Regulatory System.

“They have been scientifically tested,” Minnis said.

“They have already been given to millions and millions of people.

“I can assure you that they are safe.

“I can assure you that I, too, have taken the vaccine last week Sunday.

“I can also assure you that I am afraid of needles. I am not afraid or embarrassed to admit that.

“And yes, there were some who saw me jump.

“I jumped because I saw the needle.

“But I also turned my head so I could not see anymore.

“But be assured that the needle is absolutely painless. So, for those who are like me and afraid, they have nothing to worry about.

“I will urge my family and friends to take the vaccine.”