PM urges Haitian-led solution to country’s humanitarian crisis

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis has asserted that the Caribbean community “cannot in good conscience”standby and watch the ongoing suffering of the Haitian people, acknowledging that a Haitian-led solution to the country’s humanitarian crisis is essential.

During his address at a Haiti stakeholders meeting in Kingston, Jamaica, Prime Minister Davis, who also serves as the CARICOM Chairman, highlighted the urgency to alleviate the plight of the Haitian people amidst the humanitarian crisis.

“Our present mission is to end the suffering endured by the people of Haiti. We have been apprised of numerous distressing accounts of killings, rapes, kidnappings, violence, robberies, and looting, all fuelled by the intimidation of criminal gangs that currently plague various parts of Port-au-Prince and other regions of the country,”said Prime Minister Davis, emphasising the Caribbean community’s willingness to provide assistance.

“We have heard their desperate pleas for help, and it is our moral obligation to stand in solidarity and take action against the continued suffering of the Haitian people. Inaction contradicts the principles of decency, neighborliness, and our shared humanity. We firmly believe that a solution can be found, and we are resolute in our commitment to actively seek that solution and support its success. We have faith in the Haitian people and their cause.”

Furthermore, he acknowledged that the challenges and struggles in the Republic of Haiti have persisted for an extended period.

“Despite our continued efforts, if a perfect solution existed, we would likely have discovered it by now. Hence, it is crucial to recognise that while our pursuit may not yield perfection, it can undoubtedly achieve immediate effectiveness—a solution that saves lives, ends violence, curtails rape and kidnapping, and puts a stop to looting, robberies, and gang warfare,” remarked Davis.

The Prime Minister called upon all stakeholders to demonstrate unwavering commitment in finding a viable and effective solution to address the country’s humanitarian crisis.

“We must not surrender. Failure is not merely the absence of success but a catalyst for further suffering and loss of life. Failure cannot be an option,” Davis concluded.