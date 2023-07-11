PM urges Bahamians to embrace roles in nation building

Bahamas marks 50th anniversary of Independence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis urged Bahamians to embrace their roles in nation-building, stressing that independence was and remains a state of mind and an attitude.

While addressing the 50th anniversary of Independence celebrations, Prime Minister Davis urged Bahamians to recognize that independence was not just a fleeting moment, but a profound state of mind and attitude.

“It was not just the throwing off of the shackles of colonialism. Independence was and is, a state of mind, an attitude, a conviction, that we will faithfully discharge the weighty responsibilities of sovereignty and self-determination. Independence was the first big step on the long journey that continues to take our nation forward and upward,” said Davis.

Davis stated that the names of the late former Prime Minster Lynden Oscar Pindling, Arthur Dion Hanna and many other men and women who had laid the foundation of the nation should forever resonate loudly in the hearts and minds of every Bahamian.

Drawing inspiration from the biblical story of Moses leading his people out of slavery, Prime Minister Davis emphasized that Independence marked the first big step on their ongoing journey. However, just as Moses did not live to enter the Promised Land, it was now the duty of the Joshua generation—the present generation—to lead the way forward.

“We – all of us – are the Joshua Generation. Each of us is called to continue to play our part to build on our inheritance. Each of us is called to join our footsteps on the road to our Promised Land: a land where we can keep ourselves safe and secure; a land where we can raise ourselves out of poverty and educated into greatness; a land where opportunity and justice are free and fair and available to all,” said Davis.

While reaffirming his commitment to the oaths and promises he made to the Bahamian people when he became Prime Minister, Davis urged Bahamians to reaffirm their commitment to making The Bahamas better.