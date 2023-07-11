PM urges Bahamians to embrace roles in nation building

Bahamas marks 50th anniversary of Independence
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis urged Bahamians to embrace their roles in nation-building, stressing that independence was and remains a state of mind and an attitude.
While addressing the 50th anniversary of Independence celebrations, Prime Minister Davis urged Bahamians to recognize that independence was not just a fleeting moment, but a profound state of mind and attitude.
“It was not just the throwing off of the shackles of colonialism. Independence was and is, a state of mind, an attitude, a conviction, that we will faithfully discharge the weighty responsibilities of sovereignty and self-determination. Independence was the first big step on the long journey that continues to take our nation forward and upward,” said Davis.
Davis stated that the names of the late former Prime Minster Lynden Oscar Pindling, Arthur Dion Hanna and many other men and women who had laid the foundation of the nation should forever resonate loudly in the hearts and minds of every Bahamian.
Drawing inspiration from the biblical story of Moses leading his people out of slavery, Prime Minister Davis emphasized that Independence marked the first big step on their ongoing journey. However, just as Moses did not live to enter the Promised Land, it was now the duty of the Joshua generation—the present generation—to lead the way forward.
“We – all of us – are the Joshua Generation. Each of us is called to continue to play our part to build on our inheritance. Each of us is called to join our footsteps on the road to our Promised Land: a land where we can keep ourselves safe and secure; a land where we can raise ourselves out of poverty and educated into greatness; a land where opportunity and justice are free and fair and available to all,” said Davis.
While reaffirming his commitment to the oaths and promises he made to the Bahamian people when he became Prime Minister, Davis urged Bahamians to reaffirm their commitment to making The Bahamas better.
2 comments
Good Morning!
Dear Mr. Prime Minister thank you for that speech. However, The Joshua generation has long passed…passed. This is the generation of Vipers…hard-headed…stuff-necked.
Those who are Sixty and up…those who remain are no linger intetested or strong enough to build. After fighting and pushing we have laud diwn the mantle. Moses…Joshua…Jesus!
We are patiently praying and looking to God! We are indeoendent yes…free yes…but everything in our country is designed to enslave the Bahamian people…physically, spiritually, financially, education…health care…so we can and will build but nit looking to the keaders who have no cimpassion or vision for the people.
Thank God for kerpung our Nation and saving the Remenant who will obey and deckare what Gid desires and want for His people. We are no longer looking or depending on The government…it’s leaders…Fifty years later…the no confidence still esixts…and we have no expectations…if you don’t do what you say ir primise…do not blame The Bahamian people. We have no might…no piwer…desire…to fight corruption…crime…social ills…discrimination…poverty…but our eyes are on The Lord…He will continue to fight for Us…The Bahamas…we shall hold our Peace!
Sorry for typos…but read the message…thanks