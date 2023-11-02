PM: Updated Consumer Protection bill to bring needed reforms

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis said yesterday that the enactment of the Consumer Protection Bill 2023 signals a “significant shift” in the approach to consumer protection in the country, marking what he said is the first of many progressive steps to reform the way business is conducted.

During his contribution to the debate on the Consumer Protection Bill 2023, Prime Minister Davis said that, at its core, the Bill embodies the principle of fairness and should be considered part of a larger plan to reimagine the Bahamian economy.

He said that the current Consumer Protection Act has served as a foundation to ensure fairness in the local business environment for many years.

“However, it became clear that there was a need to update the law. With this proposed Bill, we are making those needed amendments to the law to drive healthy competition, protect Bahamian consumers, and promote customer satisfaction. Trust is the key to a healthy business environment. In putting these protections in place, we are reassuring the Bahamian people that they can trust that the law will have their back when they encounter unfair and dishonest business practices,” said Davis.

He explained that one of the most powerful new mechanisms that Bahamian consumers will have access to under the legislation is the expansion of how they can lodge complaints.

“If you encounter unfair business activities, you can file a complaint from anywhere, even if you are not in the country. Your geographic location will no longer be a barrier to receiving justice. In this Bill, we are protecting minors and those who are too ill to make decisions for themselves, as well as people living with disabilities, because these populations also deserve to be protected,” he stated.

“Under this Bill, all providers will be required to be licensed and registered, in accordance with the law – failure to do so will incur a penalty. Those who seek to mislead or deceive consumers will be held accountable for their actions. And those who seek to bully, harass, or coerce consumers into making purchases will also be held accountable for their actions.

Davis added: “The Consumer Protection Bill (2023) will enhance the protections available to those who fall victim to these tactics and ensure that we can effectively identify and hold these predatory goods and service providers accountable. This includes the restriction of pyramid schemes. So, those who are prone to promoting these get-rich-quick pyramid schemes in The Bahamas to take advantage of people’s desire for success and financial stability know that you will be held accountable and liable for the damage you cause to people’s lives.”

He also said that one of the most essential parts of what the law addresses is the rights available to consumers.

“Many people are not aware of their rights, and I believe that as this law is implemented and enforced, this part of the law must be put out there for public awareness and education. Among these rights as a consumer is the right to receive the details of the goods being sold. There is a right to measure and verify goods being bought. There is a right to receive a receipt as proof of purchase and a right to receive a refund given certain conditions.,” said Davis, noting that the enactment of this Bill will signal a significant shift in the approach to consumer protection.