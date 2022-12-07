PM travels to Angola for OACPS summit

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday traveled to attend the 10th Summit of the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS) Heads of State and Government.

The summit will convene under the theme “Three Continents, Three Oceans, a Common Destiny: Building a Resilient and Sustainable OACPS” from December 9-10, 2022.

“At least 79 Member States from the three continents representing 1.5 billion people are expected to participate in this summit,” read a statement.

“Leaders are expected to discuss, amongst other issues, the challenges of climate change, including economic diversification and peace and security challenges.

It added: “Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister, will serve as acting Prime Minister in his absence until his return on December 13, 2022.”