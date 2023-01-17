PM to meet with US vice president Harris for security, migration talks

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis will meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris today to discuss of national security, including illegal migration and gun trafficking at the White House in Washington, DC.

Davis is also expected to attend meetings at the Organization of American States, where as Chairman of CARICOM, he will outline priorities for the region and underscore the importance of cooperation in promoting security and economic growth.

The prime minister traveled to Washington, DC from Miami yesterday.

While in Miami, he was honored by US Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and Mayor of Miami-Dade County Danielle Levine Cava at an event sponsored by the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation. The foundation pairs at-risk young boys with supportive adult role models.

Davis is expected to return to Nassau tomorrow.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper will serve as acting Prime Minister during his absence.