PM to deliver ‘substantive’ address on Grand Bahama in Parliament

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis KC is expected to provide a substantive address to Parliament on developments specific to Grand Bahama.

Davis said in a statement Monday night, following a national address: “I am fully aware that Grand Bahamians have questions about a range of issues that are important to you. Those concerns deserve clear answers and straightforward communication. That is why I intend to address Parliament directly on matters relating to Grand Bahama, so the country can hear clearly where progress is being made and what comes next. I look forward to continued engagement with the people of Grand Bahama and to sharing further updates in the period ahead.”

One of the key issues is public concern surrounding the sale of the Grand Lucayan resort. The Grand Lucayan, once one of Grand Bahama’s flagship tourism assets, has been the subject of repeated redevelopment efforts over the past decade. In May, the Davis administration agreed to sell the property—including the 56-acre beachfront resort and the adjacent 160-acre Reef Golf Course—for $120 million to Ancient Waters Bahamas Limited, a wholly owned Bahamian subsidiary of U.S.-based Concord Wilshire Capital (CWC). The deal was positioned as a key step toward reviving tourism, employment, and economic activity on the island.

The Opposition has sharply criticized the progress of the deal, noting that since the signing of the Heads of Agreement for the redevelopment, key details remain unclear. The government had struggled to offload the resort since purchasing it for $65 million in August 2018 to save jobs. At least two previous attempts to sell the property fell through.