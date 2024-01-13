PM to deliver national address on crime

LocalJanuary 13, 2024 at 10:44 am Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Office of The Prime Minister has announced that Prime Minister Philip Davis will deliver a National Statement Sunday January 14, 2024 at 8:00 PM.

The address will detail the administration’s comprehensive approach to tackling the root causes of crime, according to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

OPM made the announcement via a press statement issued Saturday morning.

“This strategy represents a coordinated effort across government agencies and integrates law enforcement, emphasizing a whole-society approach to crime prevention and community building” the statement said.

“Prime Minister Davis will outline measures aimed at addressing underlying factors contributing to crime, such as economic inequality, education gaps, and social welfare issues. This approach is a key part of our commitment to creating a safer and more equitable society for all citizens.”

