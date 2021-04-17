PM to criminals: “Think of the future and resist”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday urged criminals to think about their country and its future and resist a life of crime in the aftermath of the massacre of six men on Jerome Avenue on Thursday.

A woman and a two-year-old girl were also shot during the incident.

Asked about the shooting, Minnis said one murder is cause for concern in The Bahamas and any other country.

“I think any murder in any country is a concern to anybody, but we have an excellent police force, security system and they’re doing the best they can,”

“And whatever additional resources they need we will provide.

“But I would ask anyone who is engaged in any type of criminal activity, I would ask that they think of the nation, think of the future and resist.”

The victims were released from police custody just two hours before they were shot dead.

According to police, four men, two of whom were armed with high-powered weapons and the other two with firearms exited a white Kia Jeep and opened fire on the Honda silver, shooting the victims multiple times.

Police Commissioner Paul Rolle promised an all out man-hunt for the killers.

He assured those responsible will be brought to justice.

The commissioner also said a special operation will move throughout the various communities of New Providence in search of the men.

The massacre has renewed debate on the carrying out of hangings.

Minnis said his position in favor of hangings has not changed, but he respects the law and the processes that guide capital punishment.

There have been 39 murders for the year, according to the commissioner.

Murders for the first quarter of 2021 rose sharply compared to the same period in 2020, according to an analysis of Eyewitness News’ records.

There were 28 murders in The Bahamas up to March 31.

A total of 18 murders were recorded between January 1, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames has acknowledged that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in months of closures, curfews and lockdowns last year, impacted criminal activity.