PM to address nation on Hurricane Dorian reconstruction

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will deliver his first National Report for 2020 on Wednesday.

Minnis will provide an update on the post-Dorian reconstruction program in Abaco and Grand Bahama, according a press release.

Hurricane Dorian struck the country’s second and third most populated islands and economic centres a little over five months ago.

Major topics to be covered in the report include updates on social assistance, electricity service, home and school repair, small business assistance and debris removal programmes.

The report will be simulcasted on ZNS TV and Radio beginning at 8pm.

It will also be carried on other local TV and radio stations.

The public may also view the National Report on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page @opmbs, Twitter @opmthebahamas or the YouTube Channel: The Office of the Prime Minister The Bahamas.

The full text of the report will be available on the Office of the Prime Minister’s website, opmbahamas.com.