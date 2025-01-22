Watch ILTV Live
PM throws jabs at Minnis, Pintard at PLP Branch meeting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis threw political punches at Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis as he addressed dozens of Progressive Liberal Party Supporters at a branch meeting in the Pinewood Constituency Tuesday evening.

Davis taunted Minnis, who told reporters on Monday that he intends to run in the next election despite noting that he hasn’t received a “tap on the shoulder” – suggesting that the FNM’s leadership has not spoken to him about running on the FNM’s ticket ahead of the next general election.

Davis said Minnis “will be waiting a long time for that to happen.”

His comments come as there remains lingering uncertainty about the relationship between Minnis and the party’s leadership after Minnis unsuccessfully contested for his old post at a party convention in June 2024.

Davis also poked fun at Minnis’ comments which suggest that he was surprised by a training session that FNM Chairman Dr. Duane Sands said was mandatory for incumbent members of parliament and hopefuls.

Minnis said “that was never the procedure.”

Davis, on the other hand, sparked a moment of laughter when he said: “you mean to tell me that Minnis, who was Prime Minister just a few years ago, now needs to sit in a class to learn how to run?”

