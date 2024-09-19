Watch ILTV Live
PM: “THERE’S ONLY ONE ‘VALLEY BOYS’”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis made it clear Thursday morning that, in his view, “there is only one ‘Valley Boys.’” His comments came amid ongoing controversy between the “Valley Boys,” led by Brian Adderley, and a breakaway faction, “The Way Forward, Valley Boys,” led by Trevor Davis.

Both groups received seed funding from the government to participate in the upcoming Junkanoo Parades, but the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) has asserted that Adderley’s group is the only registered and recognized “Valley Boys,” and will participate as an A Category group in the annual parades.

Davis’ group has been relegated to the “F Category,” meaning its members can only participate in the parade as a “fun group.”

Some have speculated that Trevor Davis, who is the brother of the Prime Minister, may try to finagle his group’s participation on Bay and Shirley Streets by leveraging his close relationship with the nation’s leader. However, when questioned about the controversy within the Valley Boys, the Prime Minister shied away from taking a side and simply responded, “I’m a Valley Boy… there’s only one.”

