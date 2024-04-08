PM thanks Chinese government for financing stadium repairs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis expressed gratitude to The People’s Republic of China for financing the repairs being made to the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

He made the comments this afternoon during his remarks on the Formalization of the Renovation and Maintenance Project press conference.

China gifted The Bahamas with the stadium back in 2011. It has been closed for multi-million dollar repairs since late last year.

The next major event at the stadium is the 2024 World Athletics Relays, which are set for May 4 and 5. The top 14 teams will qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.