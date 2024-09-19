Watch ILTV Live
PM: ‘Solar Energy is coming, we are not dragging our feet’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas is situated in a region where its climate positively lends to the idea of harnessing solar energy for widespread usage; so, why is the country’s power generation company still so heavily reliant on fossil fuels to generate its electricity supply for consumers?

With electricity bills soaring for the first three quarters of 2024, government has promised Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) consumers that they will begin to see a decrease in the cost of electricity; but, why has there not been an aggressive push to solarize the nation, a shift to solar grids for the capital and the Family Islands?

Prime Minister Philip Davis asserted Thursday morning that his administration not only has plans to transition to a solar grid, but he also detailed what works are already in the pipeline to make it a reality. He assured media that an aggressive push toward solarization is underway.

