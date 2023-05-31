PM set to deliver Budget communication in Parliament today

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis will today deliver the annual Budget Communication to Parliament, which according to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister outlines a “future-focused agenda” for creating a fairer, safer, and more robust Bahamas.

“This budget serves as a testament to our commitment towards the common good and reflects the highest ideals of governance, transparency, and accountability,” the OPM statement noted.

“Our priorities are focused on areas vital to national development. The budget is poised to address salient issues while fostering economic growth and resilience. It is designed to make strides in national security, to bolster economic stability, and to enhance social welfare.”

The statement continued: “Our national security focus reiterates our commitment to the safety of Bahamians and our communities. We believe in building a nation where everyone feels secure, law and order prevail, and our borders are protected.

“We will continue strengthening our institutions, policies, and practices to foster a secure environment conducive to economic growth. The economic security of our nation is equally critical.

Addressing businesses, the statement said the Davis administration aims to create an environment where employment opportunities are within reach of every Bahamian.

“Our initiatives are designed to drive sustainable economic growth, encourage foreign investments, and promote Bahamian ownership and entrepreneurship in our economy. This budget underscores our ongoing commitment to fiscal stability and economic dignity for all Bahamians,” it read.

The budget will also focus on social security; addressing access by Bahamians to quality health services, education, and essential social services.

“This is a pivotal moment for our nation. We understand the challenges we face, but we also see the opportunities ahead. Our focus is on the future, a future where we not only recover from the trials we’ve faced but also forge ahead toward greater security and progress.

“As we move forward, we are confident that we can build a more prosperous and resilient Bahamas together,” the statement concluded.